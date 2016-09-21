ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits brush off BoJ shift, ahead of Fed meeting

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (IFR) - The main news was Bank of Japan tweaking its quantitative easing programme today, announcing that it would target a 10-year government bond yield of zero, as part of plans to control the yield curve.

Fund managers said it meant the BoJ was likely to be able to maintain its quantitative easing programme for longer.

The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped 4bp following the announcement, before dropping back to 1.70%, only 1bp higher than it started the Asian session.

Asian credit markets were broadly unchanged in a quiet market waiting for signals from the US Federal Reserve on its rate policies.

The market is expecting no hikes in the US Fed rates but is eager to find clues for the next Fed meeting in December.

"I don't see any rate hike in December honestly," said one trader. "It will be a new administration in place by then and I can't imagine the new officials will want to change the policy that soon."

He noted that market players had made profits over the last six months and were unlikely to take any risky positions ahead of the uncertain US elections.

"It is going to be a lot of cleaning up and consolidation of their portfolios over the next couple of months and people will need to be cautious. This will mean the secondary markets will be rather quiet."

A heavy pipeline of new issues will also divert investors to the primary market, although the two deals that priced yesterday were not performing.

Country Garden's new 4.75% 7NC4 bonds were quoted at 98.25/98.50, slightly under reoffer price of 98.5391.

Woori Bank's new AT1 notes were priced at a yield of 4.5% - offering some 100bp pick-up over its outstanding AT1 bonds but there was no follow-up bid seen in the secondary markets. The bonds were quoted at around 99.875, below reoffer at par.

Woori Bank was not alone with a weak AT1 performance as market players wait for upcoming supplies. State Bank of India's 5.5% AT1 were quoted at 99.50, still under reoffer at par.

"I don't think anyone will touch it unless the levels drop to 97.00," said the trader.