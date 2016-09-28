ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stay soft after first pulled deal

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (IFR) - Asian credits continued to look soft, after Korean Air postponed its offering last night, making it the first pulled US dollar issue of the year in the region, excluding exchange offers.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade CDS index tightened 2bp to 102.25bp/103.75bp, but bonds struggled to match those gains, as US Treasury yields widened 1bp-2bp from 5 to 10 years.

China Cinda Asset Management's US dollar AT1s recovered some ground, gaining half a point to 99.25. Another recent AT1 issue, that from State Bank of India, climbed an eighth of a point to 99.5.

DBS Bank's aggressively priced 3.6% AT1s were an eighth higher, wrapped around reoffer at 99.875/100.125.

Some recent Chinese high-yield property credits were under water, as new supply from the sector continues to come to market.

Country Garden's 2023s strengthened slightly to 98 bid, but were still below the issue price of 98.539. Powerlong Real Estate's 2021s, issued at 99.018, were seen a shade weaker at 98 today.