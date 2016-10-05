FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits broadly flat in quiet markets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits broadly flat in quiet markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (IFR) - Asian credits were relatively unchanged in quiet markets with major Chinese players still out for the week-long National Day holidays.

The market tone was still fairly firm, though there were less trades relative to yesterday's busy sessions.

"I thought the rate volatility might bring out more activity and the back-up in rates would see more buyers," said one trader. "The bids have been very selective, though there has been no sell-off."

Asian credit spreads were about 1bp tighter with the iTraxx Asia investment-grade index at 100bp/102bp.

High-grade cash bonds in the region were generally flat, but Korea Housing Finance Corp's 2021s, which priced yesterday at 85bp over US Treasuries, saw a solid bounce to 80bp/79bp.

Other recently priced bonds were not performing as strongly today. The China Citic perps were quoted at cash prices of 99.5/100.00, unchanged from yesterday. The 4.25% notes were priced at par last week.

Hutchison's new notes of five and 10 years were unchanged from yesterday.

The 2021s were seen at 88bp/86bp, tight to reoffer spread of 90bp, while the 2026s were at 128bp/125bp against reoffer of 130bp.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.