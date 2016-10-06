FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits little changed; JD.com in focus
October 6, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits little changed; JD.com in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were little changed on Thursday, but the notes of JD.com rallied on news that Walmart nearly doubled its stake in the Chinese online retailer.

"The market was quiet and calm today with price action seen on JD's notes," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

He noted that JD's 2016s were 7bp tighter this morning after a report on Walmart's investment, but profit taking came into play in the afternoon.

In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Walmart said it held a 10.8% passive stake in JD.com as of October 5. It had earlier reported a 5.9% stake in the company as of June 20.

"With mainland investors still on holiday and Hong Kong off next Monday, we will not see much activity until new deals come out later next week," said the trader.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 0.6bp tighter at 99.75/101.75. Korea Housing Finance Corp's new 2021s were tightened about 7bp after being priced at 85bp over US Treasuries on Wednesday.

Cinda Asset Management's 4.45% AT1 notes were bid at 99.39 after hitting a low of 98.61 on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh

