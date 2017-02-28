BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
HONG KONG, Feb 28 (IFR) - Asia's credit markets took a slight step back on Tuesday, with bonds lacking much direction but primary maintaining a steady pace of new issues.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was almost unchanged at 95.125/96.875, with few big moves among constituents.
China Development Bank's new US dollar floating-rate notes of 3 and 5 years were about 1bp-2bp wider.
High-yield names, on the other hand, fared slightly better, following on well from a decent showing on Monday.
Future Land's 2020s continued to rally after news of a 33% increase in profits and were bid about a quarter of a point higher, according to Tradeweb.
Road King's perpetual bonds were up almost a full point during the earlier part of the day, but were closer to being unchanged at the end of the session.
In the sovereign space, Philippines' 2042s yield was about 2bp wider, while spreads on South Korea's 2027s were also about 2bp wider.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.
SAO PAULO, March 7 The Brazilian government plans to raise at least $500 million on Tuesday with the reopening of a bond due in April 2026, taking advantage of growing optimism among investors over plans to reform pension, labor and budget rules in coming months.