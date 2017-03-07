FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit weaker and new issues wider
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit weaker and new issues wider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets weakened slightly on Tuesday as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Fed Reserve's perceived interest rates hike next week.

"Profit-taking was partly to blame for the weak sentiment, but, in general, investors had turned cautious before a potential rate hike in the US next week," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade trader.

She noted that recent new bonds from Chinese names traded wider today. ICBC International's new 2020s were spotted 2bp wider after being priced yesterday at Treasuries plus 110bp.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 0.2bp tighter, at 94bp/96bp. China Cinda's recent 2022s were bid at a cash price of 100.46, off an intraday high of 100.53 this morning, according to Tradeweb.

Traders said the high-yield sector saw limited activity today after coming under heavy selling pressure yesterday.

Gome Electrical Appliances' new 2020s were indicated around reoffer price, while China SCE Property's new 2022s were slightly wider, according to a high yield trader.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.