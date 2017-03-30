FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable with active new issues
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 30, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable with active new issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (IFR) - New issues dominated Asian credit markets on Thursday as at least eight issuers were marketing US dollar bonds in the region.

"Market sentiment remained constructive and stable since a US rate hike earlier this month, though market participants are expecting another increase in June," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade credit trader.

Asian credit spreads were almost flat. The iTraxx Asia IG index, which has rolled into Series 27, was quoted less than 1bp tighter at 93.4/94.6bp.

Trading was more concentrated on newly issued bonds.

ICBC Financial Leasing's US$2bn two-tranche notes were mixed with its 3-year tranche 2bp wider and its 5-year piece 5bp tighter.

Trader said the weakness of the 3-year tranche was mainly due to the relatively larger issue size.

The US$1.15bn three-year tranche was reoffered at 150bp over US Treasuries, while the US$850m five-year tranche was reoffered at 152.5bp over.

Hyundai Capital America's US$1.1bn three-tranche notes were also traded mixed. Its 3-year floaters and 5-year fixed-rate notes were flat, while its 3-year fixed-rate notes traded 6bp tighter.

Swiss private-banking group EFG International's newly priced US$400m 5.00% 10-year non-call 5 notes gained 0.35pt to 100.35.

Reporting by Carol Chan; editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.