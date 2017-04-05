FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat, trading active
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 5 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat, trading active

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.

"We saw some real money clients buying into 10-year benchmark names today, yet overall spreads did not move much and traded around the level of Monday," said a Hong Kong-based investment-grade credit trader.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 0.1bp tighter at 93.5bp/95bp.

Sinopec's 2026s were spotted around 3bp wider as the state-owned Chinese oil producer was marketing a multi-tranche US dollar bond offering today, noted a trader with a Chinese bank.

CK Hutchison's recent 2027 bonds were seen 2bp wider at Treasuries plus 117bp, while its 2022s were 1bp wider at Treasuries plus 96bp.

In high yield, China Hongqiao Group's 2017s and 2018s remained under pressure, dropping by half a point, while Indika Energy's new 2022s were bid at around reoffer price.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.