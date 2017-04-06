SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly
unchanged in stable markets despite dampened sentiment from
overnight losses on Wall Street.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 95bp/96bp, flat to
yesterday.
"The markets seem strangely quiet even though other traders
are around," said one high-yield trader. "I don't know if it is
a hangover from the Hong Kong holiday on Tuesday, or if everyone
is preparing for the Rugby Sevens this weekend."
The main event was a widening of Sinopec's jumbo
four-tranche issue. The new 2020s, 2022s, 2027s and 2047s were
out by around 5bp in the afternoon, although the notes had
recouped some losses after trading 7bp-10bp wider this morning.
"That seems to be a combination of the overnight soft
markets and the tight pricing that the Sinopec bonds arrived
at," said one high-grade trader.
"But they seem to be settling and there is active two-way
flow in the notes."
Two-way flows were also seen in the high-yield area where
credits were unchanged to slightly firmer.
JSW Steel's 5.25% 2022s were quoted at a touch below reoffer
price at par, while Jingrui's 2020s were seen around the reoffer
price of 99.345.
Indika's 2022s, priced at 99.688, were still under water but
holding steady at 99.338/99.592.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)