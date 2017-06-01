FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits stay resilient, despite weak China data
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 3 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits stay resilient, despite weak China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding up, despite weak Chinese economic data with investment-grade bonds tightening 1bp.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.6 in May, below the 50.1 expected by economists and down from 50.3 in April.

Chinese stocks fell 0.5%, but the Hang Seng Index gained 0.5%, while the Nikkei ended 1% higher.

"We are seeing some buyers moving into the credit market, with a fair number being real-money guys," said one Singapore-based trader. The demand has shored up Asian credit prices.

Kookmin's five-year FRN, priced at 95bp over 3-month Libor in late May, was still hovering at 87bp/85bp, while ChemChina's 3.9% perpetual notes were robust at a cash price of 101.00/102.00, above reoffer at par.

Recently sold high-yield issues were also doing fairly well. ESR Cayman's smaller-than-expected perpetual notes stayed above water with offers at 100.50, while bids were heard around at par.

Melco's 4.875% 2025s were quoted at 100.75/100.97, while Dr Peng's 2019s were indicated at 100.875/101.25.

Reliance Communication's 6.5% 2020s were still under siege after Moody's rating downgrade with a quote of 67.00/70.00.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.