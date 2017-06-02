ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain

HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.

"We saw lots of bids today towards Chinese developers, including names like KWG and Evergrande. It seems investors have put aside for now worries over regulatory tightening," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

He noted that overall Chinese property names rallied 25 cents. KWG's 6% 2022s were bid at 101.87 in cash price after closing at 101.62 yesterday.

The trader also observed that the recent liquidity crunch in offshore renminbi in Hong Kong continued to prompt sell-offs on Dim Sum bonds, although the CNH liquidity eased up today.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), which the city's Treasury Markets Association set, fell to 8.67550% for overnight contracts on Friday from the previous fix of 42.81500%, which was the highest since January 6.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 0.13bp tighter at 87/88. The Export-Import Bank of China's new dual-currency issue was spotted 1bp tighter on both the US dollar and euro tranches.

The Republic of Maldives' new 2022s were bid at 101 in cash price after being priced at par on Wednesday. Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group's new 2020s traded above water, bid at 101.25.