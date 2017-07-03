SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - The Asian credit market looked
little changed today, but trading was active, with a
constructive tone.
"People are bunched into the same old things, but they are
looking to buy anything that has dipped below par," said an
investment grade trader.
"Koreans are buying the Koreans, and Chinese investors are
sticking to China. People are not over-reacting, but they are
looking to buy."
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade CDS index was flat
at 86bp/87bp, ahead of a US public holiday tomorrow.
Reliance Industries' 2025 notes were at Treasuries plus
149bp and State Bank of India's 2024s at plus 136bp, each 1bp
wider, as India's new general sales tax took effect, with some
questioning whether it will add to inflation.
Global Logistic Properties' 2025 bonds were flat at
Treasuries plus 248bp, after it said it was evaluating firm
proposals for its business from short-listed bidders.
Indonesia's 2027 bonds tightened 2bp to Treasuries plus
148bp, or a yield of 3.8%, as it began European roadshows for a
possible euro or US dollar sovereign issue.
In high yield, Road King Infrastructure's perpetual bonds
callable in 2022 dropped nearly a point to a cash price of 101.9
today, after its toll-road subsidiary dropped immediate plans
for a Hong Kong IPO of up to US$295m.
Kaisa Group's 2024 bonds were quoted unchanged at a cash
price of 100.75 to yield 9.2%, while China Evergrande's jumbo
2025 tranche jumped three-quarters of a point to 98.25, yielding
9.1%.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)