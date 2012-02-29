ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Month-end forces short covering as spreads tighten

SINGAPORE, February 29 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in decent shape today, boosted by a rally on Wall Street and a continuing risk-on modus operandi. Also helping pull spreads in were month-end pressures which has forced a lot of shorts to cover in a broad-based squeeze.

In general IG is around 5bp tighter, with the recent Hong Kong names leading the way and the seasoned Korea curve also joining in the squeeze.

China property was in the spotlight, as the national government quashed plans by Shanghai to ease property buying restrictions in the city, just as they did when Wuhu and Foshan attempted to boost their local property markets with an easing of regulations.

Despite the fact that poor sales numbers from the sector loom this weekend, China property paper has held its own. The Country Garden 2018s are closing out at a 4 month high of 98 bid, or up a point on the day, as are the Yanlord 2018s at an 88.5/89.5 touch.

Interestingly, a Singapore-based trader noted that there is a residual hunger for true belt-and-braces covenant-heavy high-yield issuance out of Asia from real money and, startved of this asset class, these investors are using Triple B paper as a proxy.

He mentioned the Nan Fung and Kerry Properties 2017s as beneficiaries of this effect, with the former in by 15bp to a Treasuries plus 395bp bid, while the latter has pulled in 10bp to a plus 365bp mid.

He alluded to Axis Bank’s “wobble” yesterday when the newly minted 2017s pushed out in secondary above its plus 440bp reoffer only to pull back in towards the Asia close, a move it has improved on by tightening in to plus 430bp at today’s end of trading.

“Too many bonds were floating around yesterday after the break and given the region’s institutional bias against Asia credit I wasn’t that surprised,” he said.

Axis’s steady performance has helped other Indian banks names, depite the received opinion in the market that a raft of Indian bank supply - most of which will pay zero fees and perhaps be hard underwritten - is about to descend on the primary market.

So for example the Bank of Baroda 2016s are in 10bp at the close to a plus 375bp/355bp tough (note the illiquidity) and the ICICI 2016s are 5bp tighter at plus 410bp/400bp.

A substantial rally has occurred in the China bank complex, on the view that unliked the India bank space, supply is not imminent. The Bank of China 2020s screamed in 20bp today, to a plus 255bp bid, while the StanChart 2020s came in 10bp to plus 290bp bid.

Meanwhile local buying has resumed of the Philippines offshore curve, albeit in lower size than was seen a few weeks back, with tickets of around USD30m having been written today on the 2037s, albeit leaving the paper unchanged at a 106.5 bid.

Indonesia’s relief rally on receding fears of the budgetary consequences of fuel subsidies. The 2042s are up a half at 106.625 bid.