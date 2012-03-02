ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads grind tighter on LTRO optimism

SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were in a healthy state today, with sentiment boosted by global equities which rallied on the hope that the LTRO represents a genuine fix to the eurozone malaise.

Market players seem willing to turn a blind eye to the reality that once involuntary restructuring is imposed on private Greek debt holders then CDS will be triggered.

The amount outstanding insures just US$3.25bn equivalent of Greek paper, but the worry is that the market will then turn its attention to the US$14bn-odd and USD23bn of Spanish and Italian sovereign CDS outstanding.

The Asia IG series 16 is closing out at 156bp bid, or 3bp tighter on the day. Single name CDS is around 4bp tighter, with the exception of the Philippines, which is in by 7bp to 146bp. High grade is between 5bp-10bp tighter.

Primary markets remain willing takers of paper but activity has been reasonably muted in relation to the hectic pace set in January. On the radar today was yesterday’s new USD700m 2017 from Singtel, which priced at Treasuries plus 150bp and is closing out 11bp tighter at plus 139bp.

Clearly, with the primary markets willing to embrace paper in size and at fine pricing terms - Singtel priced through its implied offshore dollar curve - it’s surprising why more issuers haven’t attempted to jump through the issuance window while it remains open.

In the Hong Kong property space, Hong Kong Land reported a 13% decline in full-year profits, although from a fundamental perspective, its USD970m-odd of cash puts it in a strong position to weather any contagion into the Hong Kong market from what is likely to be a powerful upcoming storm in the China property space.

The Hong Kong Land 2025s are closing out unchanged at plus 270bp bid. An indication of the ongoing woes of China property was the one notch downgrade to Ba3 by Moody’s of Yanlord, citing low liquidity and poor contract sales. The Yanlord due 2018s are closing off unchanged at 88/89.

The offshore Philippines and Indonesia curves have continued the rally theme of yesterday and are a half to three quarters better, with the Philippines 2037s up at 107 bid and the Indonesia 2042s at 107.375.

