ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Pause for breath after China GDP target, Greece CAC

SINGAPORE, March 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were weaker over the day, although most of the damage was done at the open and the trading range has been basically flat for most of the session.

The culprit was the statement from Chinese Premier Wen that the government is targeting 7.5% GDP growth this year, indicating tolerance of a lower rate versus the average of the past five years by around 2% and less likelihood of the use of monetary stimulus.

In addition the Chinese authorities have quashed plans by Shanghai, Wuhu and Foshan to independently ease buying restrictions in their local property markets.

These inputs weakened the Asia series 16 IG index by 4bp to a 160bp mid, with the index opening wide and failing to pullback over the day. In the meantime to summarize the session, investment grade paper was between 3bp-4bp wider, as was single name CDS.

Looking at the short term, despite major market fatigue with headline risk out of Greece, on Thursday it will be known whether CAC will kick in on the voluntary price holder haircut of Greek debt and in turn whether CDS will be triggered.

This could in turn force a renegotiation of the entire Greek bailout package and it is clear that we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the Greek debacle.

Also colouring sentiment will be US PMI and factory order for February which will give a clearer idea of just how strong the US economy is, with every positive piece of data being contradicted by negative numbers.

In the meantime, the Philippines offshore curve was boosted by ongoing local bank buying, with the 2037s punching through to a 108 handle or a half higher on the day, at 108.125 bid. The Indonesia 2042s are bid at the same level, with offshore buyers on the hunt for investment grade yield responsible for the buying. Each gained 2 points last week.

And in a measure of just how frothy the market was last week, the IG component of the JACI pulled in 24bp last week, for an overall JACI tightening of 118bp to 311bp.

Deals launched into this heady market have held their own, with the recent Singtel printing a Treasuries plus 139bp tight today, versus a plus 150bp reoffer. The paper is closing out at plus 140bp bid.

Less dramatic but indicating on-the-mark pricing has been the recent UOB 2017s which printed at plus 144bp and are closing out 2bp south of that. The Hutch curve was subject to modest steepening pressure with the 2017s/2022s slope adding 4bp for a 15bp steepness.

Elsewhere, China property counters are holding up well in the face of the defeat of the local authorities’ plans for market easing. The sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are off a half at 100.5 bid, while the Yanlord 2017s and 2018s are up a half each at 89.75 and 88.75 respectively.