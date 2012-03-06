ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Would-be shorts nervous ahead of Greek PSI deadline

SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - The market price action today was described by a regional credit strategist as “deadly dull” with participants eyeing nervously the possibility of a Greek default becoming the eventuality on Thursday when private bondholders must vote on the PSI.

Interestingly, although many players are inclined to go short the IG series 16 ahead of the PSI deadline, many are disinclined to do so given the basis risk attached to being short the index ahead of its February 20th roll. The series 16 is closing out at 161bp/163bp, or unchanged on the day.

In lieu of that, fast and real money is sitting on its hands and still more than inclined to get exposure from new issuance, where the only risk of a fall should PSI provide a downside shock being exiting long positions acquired in primary.

A measure of the willingness to embrace risk - albeit at the absolute rate investors increasingly come to demand of new issuance - is the USD10bn book which has been assembled for Berau Coal’s Global, which is likely to print a 7.25% coupon, or 25bp north of where private banks care in spades.

Meanwhile as well as the PSI, we have upcoming Chinese CPI and non-farm payrolls in the US on Friday, with each having strong market-moving potential and the ability to set the medium-term market tone.

With regards to the surprising resilience of the seasoned China property space, there was an indication of the less than rosy industry backdrop when Vanke, China’s largest property company released sales for February, which when combined with January’s numbers showed a 25% fall in sales year-on-year.

Vanke has no offshore bonds outstanding, but the fact that has sales 50% bigger than its closest rival China Overseas Land, shows hat the China property space is anything but in pristine shape.

In the meantime, to underscore the point, S&P downgraded Yanlord by 2 notches to B+ citing refinancing risk and a deteriorating capital structure as the reasons for its action. The Yanlord 2018s were unchanged at 88/89 following the action.

Single name CDS is broadly unchanged, with China at 118bp/122bp and Korea at 135bp/139bp. The Philippines and Indonesia cash curves have given up some of the recent strong gains, with the Phillie 2037s and the Indon 2042s each a half lower at 106.5 and 106.75 bid respectively.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com