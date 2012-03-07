ASIA CLOSE: Country Garden falls back to 98 handle from 101 on Monday

SINGAPORE, March 7 (IFR) - Asian credit markets opened weak on the back of a poor US equity session and weak opening levels on regional bourses. But the afternoon has shown residual strength, largely on the back of short covering rather than active new money buying.

Many players are of the opinion that the Greek PSI will fail to garner the required private holder quorum to avoid default, the market is bracing for the first default from a sovereign member of the eurozone.

The Asia series 16 would probably be a lot wider but for the fact that no one wants to be short ahead of the March 20 roll. It is closing out 3bp on the day (to add to yesterday’s 5bp widening) on a 168bp bid.

The week’s new issues have held up well, with the Berau Coal USD500m Global last made 101-101.75 from a par reoffer, and the price action unsurprising in the context of the deal’s USD9.5bn book and underallocated accounts scrambling to get paper.

Meanwhile the OCBC new three-year vanished from broker screens early after the break and was last made an astonishing Treasuries plus 128bp/118bp, with almost no offers to be had. It was reoffered at plus 130bp.

With just USD7.4bn of outstanding offshore Indonesian ex-sovereign debt and just USD3.2bn from the country’s coal miners, it wasn’t surprising to see the inherent rarity value bid lifting Berau?s books into the stratosphere.

Elsewhere the Hyundai Capital Services was last plus 269bp/268bp and has washed its face nicely from a plus 275bp reoffer. The deal was the first in a while from Asia that priced through the issuer’s implied curve, and is another sign of the Asian primary market’s robustness.

It could be that we have seen the first cracks to appear in the China offshore seasoned property space, with the Country Garden 2018s down at 98.75 bid, or 0.375 weaker on the day, having a traded a 101 offer as recently as Monday.

The Longfor 2016s shed a point to 98.5 bid in another indication that the recent run-up in China property counters might be losing steam. Shimoa released sales numbers for February which showed a 71% y-o-y gain, but on the back of poor January numbers, the company’s sales are down 31% in the year to date.

The Shimao due 2018s closed out unchanged at 93 bid. Meanwhile Glorious Properties sales are 43% down on the year and GZ R&F off 3%.

