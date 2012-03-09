ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Market finishes erasing mid-week sell-off

SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Today, Asian debt markets finished erasing the losses logged in on Tuesday and Wednesday, when fears of a lower participation on the Greek restructuring triggered a strong sell-off.

But as Greece announced that more than 80% of bondholders accepted the terms of the debt work-out today allowing it to exercise collective action clauses, markets rallied.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index closed the day bid at 155bp, at the same level it was last Friday. It closed Wednesday at 168bp, having tested wider levels during that session.

The 2037s of the Philippines were also close to all-time highs at 107.35-107.50. They traded as low as 105.25 on Wednesday amid the sell-off. Indeed, the talk on the Street is that locals came in buying these bonds heavily when they sold-off seeing the lower price more as an entry point than a reason to short.

Indonesia was the sole laggard. Its 2042s were back at 107.25, which was a USD2 recovery from lows of 105.25 hit on Wednesday, but were still almost USD1.5 weaker than the bids of 108.25 seen late last week. “They have room to go a lot higher,” predicted one trader in Hong Kong. “They are not anywhere near peaking.”

Property names were also recovering and even testing new tights. One trader used Henderson Land as a good example of the rollercoaster this particular sector of the Asian bond market experienced.

Last Friday the 2017s of the HK developer were quoted at 345bp over US Treasuries and were being talked at 310bp-320bp on Monday. On Wednesday they were quoted as wide as 360bp over. Today they closed back at 340bp-350bp.

In fact, the snap back was so strong that many were betting that there was a bit of short-covering involved in the move. The sell-off of Tuesday and Wednesday saw some real money being pulled out of the market and was driven by real trading, not just screen-jockeying, according to traders.

That, they speculated, drove some accounts and dealers to create short positions, which had to be quickly unwound when the market turned bullish again on Thursday. “A lot of people in the market are still trying to equate their positions,” said a trader in Hong Kong.

However, the general sense is that the move tighter was also secular and not just driven by technicals. While there are a few weak links left in the market, in general strategists and traders are bullish.

Analysts are having a hard time pointing out potential triggers for profit-taking and say that they are paying attention more to the new issue schedule than to any major issues. Sure, Chinese and US economic data can move the market going forward.

“It will be very driven by the direction of the equity markets,” said a strategist in Singapore. But overall it seems like the direction is clear for the short-term and it is not wider.