ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads widen marginally on new supply
March 12, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads widen marginally on new supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened marginally in the first trading day of the week as fresh supply kept secondary markets quiet but prices were supported on strong investor demand for bonds from the region.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was bid 3 bp wide at 147 bp-158 bp, compared to Fridays close of 155 bp.

Citic Pacific’s 2021 bonds sold-off a point following the news of it planning to sell a 5.5-year bond. They were at 96.00-97.00 on the dollar yielding 7.20% in the morning. After the new bond announcement the price has fallen USD1 to yield 7.40%.

Agile Property Holdings’ 2017 bonds also suffered a bit and traded weaker at 95.50-97.70 after news came out that the company was holding investor meetings for a bond issue.

Still, the sector seemed well-supported as investors continue to see value in it. “We still see the best value in the Hong Kong BBB sector and Korean corporates,” Nomura International said in a note.

“The markets were very quiet overall today, prices dropped a bit in the high yield space after new issue announcements but the bonds are holding up quite strongly on strong technicals,” said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Asia is set to witness a record amount of bond issuance this year with Asian companies already printing USD30bn of new dollar bonds, or 39% of the US$76.2 bn seen in all of 2011.

However, it said it was concerned with potential bond supply risk and weakening credit profile or rating downgrade risk among some high yield issuers.

