ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Rally continues, but excitement tapers off

SINGAPORE, March 15 (IFR) - The rally that Asian credits have experienced in the past week continued today with the Asia ex-Japan IG Index tightening 3bp more. It closed around 144bp mid-market, its tightest level since September.

It is now also firmly rooted below the key 150bp level that seemed to resist being breached throughout February. “We are now in a new range,” said a trader in Hong Kong.

He was betting that in the same way as for most of the past 40 days the index has moved between 150bp and 160bp, it will now stay in the 140s. The pace of tightening, though, has slacked off.

If the IG index is back to levels not seen since the downgrade of the US, cash is outperforming. The result is that the higher grade sovereigns in the region tightened some 10bp while some of the lower-rated investment-grade names tightened also some 8bp.

Part of that was simply because these sovereigns outperformed US Treasuries, which saw yields widen even as theirs tightened.

But overall, this indicates that accounts were actively buying bonds in the market and not just making bets on the direction of the market. “Everything was better-bid today,” said a trader in Singapore. Indeed, this has brought the basis for some of the names into deeply negative territory.

The spread on Indonesia’s 10-year bonds for instance is in the 130bp area while its 5-year CDS remains at 148bp. The same goes for the Philippines as the spread on its 10-year is at 118bp while its protection is quoted at 135bp.

It seems though, that anyone seeking a basis trade on these imbalances would looking smarter betting that the CDS will tighten instead of shorting the bonds. Support has been constant and traders say there is no sign of it letting down. Still, today traders reported the moves were less intense and accounts were not so keen on building positions as they were earlier in the week.

“There is more of squaring off going on,” said one trader in Hong Kong. Indeed, the flows indicate that investors are at the stage of just picking their last longs but not building up the whole position as they were before.

There is also a bit of a shift to higher-beta bonds at this point. That move was underscored by the USD6.25bn that Agile Properties garnered yesterday and the similar USD6.5bn in orders put through for the Development Bank of Mongolia.

But in further sign of some retrenchment, after tightening out of the box, Agile gave back some gains today and closed at 99.40-100.00 below reoffer of 99.90. DBM, however, performed well and closed at 100.75-101.00 after pricing at par overnight.