ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Better tone in Asia credit in very light pre-holiday trading

SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a modestly better tone even after the heaviest issuance volume week ever recorded in primary Asian credit.

The USD6.5bn print resembled typical full month totals seen over the past few years from the region and it’s small wonder that most of the recent issuance has struggled in the weight of fresh supply. The iTraxx series 17 IG index is closing out 3bp better on the day at plus 162bp bid and CDS is 2bp-3bp better across the board.

Still, flow is light ahead of the public holiday tomorrow and the market is likely to remain quiet when we resume trading again, with Friday’s US non-farm payroll data the big input which will determine near-term market sentiment.

Amid the light flow, IG cash is around 1bp tighter. There has been some standout price action on single names, with the recently issued China Shanshui Cement continuing in the positive vein is established in the after-market following its issuance a week last Friday, with follow-through buying pushing it up a half today to 101.25 bid.

China property bellwether Country Garden has added a half to 99.5 bid, although at a two point bid/offer today’s price action has happened in the context of high illiquidity.

Interestingly the China property segment gained around three points last week, outperforming the Asia cash market, which was up around 1-2 points.

Morgan Stanley is positive on China high-yield as an asset class due to “ increasingly positive view on credit conditions in China and the correlation in valuations.” The US bank is raising its overweight recommendation on China high-yield.

Asia high-yield has been a standout performer in a global context, with the asset class tightening 24bp last week versus a 10bp tightening each for US and European high-yield.

And it is food for the bulls that Asian high-yield managed to tighten on the seasoned curve despite the fact that there has been an obvious switch into primary from the recent issuance for investors to execute.

Of recent new issuance, the Korea segment has continued to be heavy today, with the Hana Bank 2017s remaining above reoffer at a plus 272bp bid and the Suhyup Bank 2017s 1bp wider at plus 284bp, while the China IG complex has tightened by around 1bp.

The new CNOOC 2 parter has tightened 1bp across each tranche, with the 2022s bid at Treasuries plus 195bp and the 2042s bid at plus 175bp.

For the medium term, the strength of the US economy will be a key driver, with a nervous undertow created last Friday via the release of soggy Q1 US GDP (+2.2% versus +2.5% consensus) rendering this Friday’s NFP numbers more than usually significant. A number some way below the plus 170k consensus for April could pressure Asian credit spreads, at least in the short term.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com