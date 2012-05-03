ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asset manager buying supports credits; macro concerns linger

HONG KONG, May 3 (IFR) - A hint of positive tone was seen in Asian credit trade today, despite cautious sentiments ahead of the Spanish bond auction as the market waited to see if the ECB announces further steps to fight the eurozone debt crisis.

“A general sense of caution has been there, but there seems to be fresh fund flows from asset managers and this money is being put to work,” said a Singapore-based credit trader.

That helped shore up new bonds and kept Asian credit spreads on an even keel. New 2017s priced overnight from South Korean retail operator Lotte Shopping were about 3bp tighter from their reoffer price of 260bp over US Treasuries, while the other newly minted bonds from Hutchison Whampoa’s NC5 6% perp were up 25 cents after pricing at par overnight.

Such encouraging performances are keeping new supplies trickle in, with Korea Western Power Corp in the market, set to price its 5-year bond with a price talk of 250bp over UST.

Chinese petrochemical concern Sinopec joined the bandwagon, announcing that it is hitting the road with Citigroup, HSBC and the Bank of China International after which a USD Reg S/144a deal could follow.

Sentiment in the high yield segment was mixed and profit taking was seen in some bonds that witnessed a run up in the past few days.

Country Garden’s 2018 bonds were at 101.50/102.50 cents after it was pushed up a couple of points by heavy fund flows in the past few days.

The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan series 17 index was at 164bp, little changed from yesterday’s 165bp.

