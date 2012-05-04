ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region took the spotlight this week

SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Investors are finally becoming convinced that Asia is a great place to be in. Real money was a buyer all of last week, even as the street remained mostly short. The buying interest was such that some traders and analysts started to speculate that a few funds were creating and increasing their positions in Asia.

The theory had some foundation among bankers. One of the leads on the two-tranche jumbo deal priced by Indonesian oil company Pertamina said that at the time some of the largest asset managers in the US dug their heels and demanded full allocation“ or they said they would never do business with the bank again.” He added that “there is a lot of focus from US portfolio managers on Asia right now.”

The trend is not surprising. With the US economy limping and Europe going into a recession -- not to mention the potential for more sovereign restructurings such as the one Greece underwent last year -- emerging markets are the best value play in credit. “(And) among the three major emerging markets, Asia is the one doing best,” said the banker.

Indeed, an analyst echoed the thought saying that Asia has been relatively more stable than other emerging markets so far this year. He even suggested that some funds were rotating some of their holdings out of the likes of Eastern Europe and even Latin America into Asia.

That theory seems hard to hold, especially for Latin America, which has itself seen plenty of buying interest in past weeks. Indeed, it seems more likely that investors have been moving any remaining allocations to Europe’s peripheral countries into EM in general instead.

That theory would find some support in the fact that Turkey, Portugal and Spain, respectively, where the three sovereign CDS that saw the biggest decline in the net notional amount outstanding in the week ended May 2 according to the DTCC.

On the flip-side, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea and Mexico figure among the 11 names that saw the biggest jump in net notional outstanding in the same week.

While some of the names on the list saw the CDS net notional increase because of shorting of the sovereign itself, in the case of the EM names the increase seems to be a function of funds hedging larger bond positions.

That is because the five-year CDS of all of the EM sovereigns mentioned tightened, suggesting the increase in the net notional was associated with the creation of long positions, not shorting.

On the flip-side, the reduction in European countries came after their CDS tightened in the past few weeks, suggesting investors are cashing in and exiting positions.

The short story, though, is that big real money accounts are looking across the world and are finding value in Asia. Indonesia is perhaps the best example. Both the sovereign bonds and those of state-owned oil company Pertamina rallied in the past week as they played catch-up with the rest of the region.

Indonesia’s 2022s, which had started the week at 98.70 ended it at 99.85. The price jump was even more intense on the long end as the sovereign’s 2042s gained USD3.25 over the course of the short trading week in Asia to close on Friday at 105.75.

Pertamina told a similar story, with its 2022s closing at 100.85 on Friday, USD1.25 higher than where they had opened on Monday. Again, the 2042s jumped USD3 ending Friday offered at 101.35.

The sovereign had been under pressure for months as investors held back from buying its bonds knowing that a slew of deals were set to happen.

When these finally materialized the sovereign widened even more providing an irresistible entry point for funds drooling to get more exposure to South-East Asia’s largest country. “Real money was a buyer the whole week,” especially of Indonesia said a trader in Singapore.

Beyond entry points, real money was clearly picking its trades. South Korean names were also on their radar and most names tightened some 5bp over the course of the week. That was a rare instance of new supply tightening the secondary market as a deal by Lotte Shopping and another one by Korea Western Power called the attention of western investors to the peninsula.

In the process of marketing the two deals, banks reminded asset managers that Korean corporates often yield some 50bp-75bp more than their Western counterparts in spite of generally being in the single-A category. The result was that all of the South Korean corporate were in high demand.

The two new issues did especially well, with Lotte closing the week quoted at 253bp over US Treasuries, 7bp tighter than the reoffer spread. Kowepo tightened out of the box and ended the Asian session on Friday offered at 225bp over, 10bp tight to the reoffer spread of 235bp.

It was not only Korean names. Real money was buying into Asian high-yield the whole week, pushing the prices on the asset class at least USD1 across the board. This buoyed Country Garden’s 2018s, for instance, back above par to close Friday at 101.50.

Perhaps the only exception were Indian banks. They were already under pressure the week before because Standard and Poor’s moved the sovereign outlook to negative. But the widening trend was quickened after the Reserve Bank of India announced stringent capital requirements for the banks starting in 2013.

The 2016s of ICICI Bank gapped 15bp in the week to close 41b0-415bp while the 2015s of the State Bank of India opened some 10bp to close at 325bp-315bp over. Both bonds have widened almost 50bp since mid-March.