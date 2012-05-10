ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credit underperforms developed markets on supply

SINGAPORE, May 10 (IFR) - Asia credit markets continued to struggle today against a backdrop of eurozone fears, with Spain joining Greece on the worry radar, with its 10-year government bond yields rising yesterday 22bp through the critical 6% level.

The government’s nationalization of ailing Bankia is adding fuel to fears of a full-scale banking crisis in the country and added to Greece’s political impasse and a sluggish US economic recovery, the backdrop is hardly conducive to the return of risk-on.

Tellingly, over the past week or so, Asia has underperformed US and European markets, thanks to a heavy roster of supply, with the US$52bn-odd of issuance in the first four months of the year explaining the divergence.

So the iTraxx Asia series 17 IG index at 180bp bid is now around 25bp back of the Euro main index, having traded around 15bp north of that index a week ago.

In a measure of weakness coming into the close, the IG series 17 is 4bp back of this morning’s 176bp tight print.

Investment grade Asia is closing out around 3bp wider, while Korea is showing relative resilience thanks to its relatively light issuance schedule, and is around 2bp wider across the curve.

The outperformance of the Pertamina 2042s continues, with the counter up 0.625 to a 99.5 bid while the 2022s are an eighth weaker at 98.75 bid, for a continued curve flattening.

“Real money is just not willing to put new cash on the table to buy anything in primary and are rotating out of seasoned holdings or recent new issuance in order to step up to the plate and commit in primary,” said a Singapore-based debt trader.

Still, that dynamic has served recent new issuance reasonably well, with the new Lippo Karawaci 2017s having washed their face convincingly, with the paper last bid at 99.95 versus its 99.32 reoffer.

Less stellar but nevertheless priced on the mark has been the performance of the two-parter from Yangzhou Coal, with the 2017s bid at Treasuries plus 370bp and the 2022 at plus 390bp, each bid flat at reoffer.

Meanwhile yesterday’s mini rout in China property stalled with decent flow seen according to a regional syndicate head. The sector bellwether Cogard 2018s added 0.375 to a 99 bid, while the Evergrande 2015s are unchanged at 100.5 bid.

Rumours circulating that independent research firm Muddy Waters is about to release a list of Chinese companies with critically poor corporate governance knocked down Fufeng’s 2017s four points yesterday to an 82 bid.

The counter is closing out unchanged and no standout price action has occurred on any China industrial paper today despite rumours of the pending release of Muddy Waters’ list.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com