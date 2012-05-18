ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Not capitulation yet, but getting there

SINGAPORE, May 18 (IFR) - The street is ready to throw the towel. This week, the feared call of capitulation trade started to ring around Asian credit trading desks. The result was that the Asia iTraxx IG ex-Japan 17 widened to a level it had not touched since early January closing Friday around 202bp, 25bp wider in the week and almost 50bp wide to where it started the month.

The move also reversed the trend of the index, which had been on a tightening bias since early December. The shift had already happened the week before, on May 10, but the trend has been accentuated to the point that it will take a serious move to reverse it now.

It does not take a technical wizard to see that the market is going down the drain, though. German bunds touched some of their tightest yields on record this week in a clear flight-to-safety move.

More interestingly, as banks and insurers increased their holdings of safe-haven bonds - include Australia there - they were also buying CDS on these countries to hedge the newly bought positions.

The move shows in the CDS net notionals numbers circulated by DTCC on Wednesday. While France saw the largest increase in CDS outstanding - a natural outcome of the election - it was followed respectively by the Netherlands, Germany and Australia.

The sudden interest in the latter three instead of indicating that investors are more worried about their future seems to signal that they have increased their bonds of their bonds and hence need to hedge those holdings.

Not to mention that, in the short-term, if Greece ends up leaving the euro zone the credit protection even for some of the safest countries in the world will become more expensive. The threat is so real, that strategists are already drawing scenarios to position for what Paul Krugman called the “Grexit.”

In a foreign exchange research note circulated late last week, HSBC was trying to offer a few ideas. The worst case scenario drawn by the shop implied severe contagion to the other peripheral countries but a quick rebound of the Greek economy. If the latter happens, HSBC suggested it would entice other countries to leave the euro too, triggering a much more serious domino effect.

The best-case scenario had Greece leaving the euro without causing much disturbance as the ECB insulates the rest of the single-currency zone, but being left in such a dire situation that any other country mulling an exit strategy will be discouraged to follow through.

Any scenario is pretty bad, though. And bond investors have picked up the scent of blood. At the beginning of this week, real money was still buying in the dips as it tried to put some last bits of inflows to work - EPFR said that EM bond funds had net inflows of US$634m in the week ended May 16.

But toward Friday any outstanding bids disappeared from the screens. “No one is buying anything,” said a trader in Singapore.

In Hong Kong, traders said they were having a hard time even marking to market the little inventory they still held as price discovery was very complicated.

“People have basically been trying to figure out where prices are clearing all day,” said a Hong Kong-based trader today. The worst hit were naturally the less-liquid high-yield names, with some having dropped US$6 in price terms through the week. Agile 2017s, for one, were closing at 94.50 today.

Some were talking of a long-squeeze, saying there were a lot of long positions being unwound as the market soured. The activity was so intense at one point that traders began to chat that maybe JP Morgan had been parking some money on the Asia IG index and was now unwinding that bet.

An analyst in Singapore took a more grounded view, saying simply that this was the first leg of a further sell-off. He noted that typically investors react to a sell-off like the one seen last week buying CDS to hedge their bonds holdings before selling the bonds themselves.

That would explain why CDS underperformed cash bonds last week. A broad measure of that is the JP Morgan IG Asia Credit Index, which ended the week around 350bp, some 18bp wider in the week, a better performance than the iTraxx.

Some of the recent issues provided further example of that. Sinopec’s new 10-year and 30-year bonds were among the most traded of the newly minted bonds in the region. They ended on Friday bid respectively at 210bp and 205bp over US Treasuries, some 8bp wider in the week. Meanwhile, China’s sovereign five-year CDS widened almost 10bp in the week to close at 135bp.

But the move into CDS could be the prelude to much more destructive action. “When panic sets in, liquidity dries out and the moves in cash prices become steeper than CDS,” noted a strategist in Singapore. A trader in the city echoed the sentiment, saying the capitulation trade is yet to be seen but could be right around the corner.

The strategist added that there is a lot of room left for widening too. He compared this week’s activity to the market in October, when euro zone fears added selling momentum to the risk-off trade that had started with the downgrade of the United States. Back then, he noted, China CDS was trading at 200bp, 5bp wide to where it is now. The iTraxx approached 270bp at one point.

“And we are much worse this time off than we were in October,” he said, remembering that in October economic data from the US and China were still positive. Now, he said, there is little to support the market.

And as the street goes short, trying to make a buck on the way down, it just sends the market in a spiral. It will not be a straight downhill ride, though. All throughout this week, markets dropped for most of the day and recovered a bit toward the close as shorts covered their intraday positions.

Any positive news could provide a relief rally and take back some of the lost ground. But any such move should be short-lived.