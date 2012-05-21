ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credit markets flatline, nervous eyes on India

SINGAPORE, May 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in flat-line mode for most of the day, with an upside bias based on a positive tone from the G8 meeting, although much of any residual gains was attributed to short covering rather than new position taking.

However a Hong Kong syndicate head noted that late on Friday US accounts had been nibbling at Asian cash based on value hunting, with mainly IG names targeted. The series 17 IG index opened 10bp wider from Friday’s close based on weak US equities, but has remained flat throughout the day and was last made 200.03bp bid.

Fears are rising for the fate of Indian credits, as the rupee hit an all-time low on Friday and at 54.7 to the dollar is seen as dangerously close to the key 55 support level, at which there are no clear technical support levels, and the currency is seen at risk of a spike lower.

Should the rupee go into freefall, Indian issuers of G3 debt will face onerous debt service costs, and undoubtedly if they wish to visit offshore bond markets they will need to pay up for the privilege.

This is amid a repricing of implied US primary market pricing for investment grade issuers at five years, with the required new issue premium now seen at 30bp-40bp versus just 5bp-10bp around a fortnight ago.

Indian banks widened around 10bp this morning from Friday’s close, with the touch on the Axis Bank 2017s last Treasuries plus 460bp mid, versus plus 450bp on Friday, and the ICICI Bank 2016s out by the same margin to plus 450bp mid.

In the meantime against a less than auspicious backdrop, the China hard landing scenario is again on the table, with the Financial Times reporting deferrals and defaults on iron ore and coal deliveries, and the news helping to push down the benchmark Newcastle front month futures which are off14% and 11% for ore and coal respectively over this quarter.

Still, there has been no significant discrete price action in China cash or CDS today. The property bellwether Cogard 2018s are flat at 93.5 bid while the Agile 2017s are off a quarter at 95.5 bid, and still deep underwater from their 99.9 reoffer.

In a further underscoring of the negative ratings dynamic in the China property sector, SPG Land was downgraded a notch to B3 with a negative outlook by Moody‘s, based on a 36% decline in contract sales so far this year. The company’s due 2016s were unchanged at 76/78 on the news, although deep underwater from their 98.24 reoffer.

