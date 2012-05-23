ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credit slightly weaker in thin volume as players await European summit

SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were around 4bp-5bp wider in investment grade at the five-year point, albeit in the context of extremely thin volume.

There is no doubt that there are widespread residual nerves among players as they must digest a string of negative inputs, from the continuing weakness of the rupee, which has hit a new all-time low to the dollar of 56.13, to Japan’s downgrade and precarious debt position to the never ending eurozone saga.

Wall Street had a rollercoaster ride yesterday following the comments by former Greek premier Papademos that the country was preparing to exit the euro. If that were to follow the script envisaged by many market commentators it would happen as early as next month and would be unlikely to stem the bias towards downside market volatility.

“You begin to wonder how much negative macro news the market can absorb without taking a nasty spike down. We’re all waiting for the Euro summit today but frankly I doubt that it will do anything to relieve what is becoming a widespread sense of doom” said a Hong Kong syndicate head.

The series 17 IG index was last 193bp bid, or 2bp wider on the day.

Indian credits underperformed as a result of the weakening rupee and the pressure that will place on Indian entities wearing offshore debt. Some USD96.6bn-equivalent of offshore debt is owed by Indian corporate and banks and will become increasingly onerous to service should the rupee continue its slide.

The day’s worst performer on the Indian curve were the ICICI 2016s, which added 15bp to Treasuries plus 465bp bid, while the Vedanta 2018s lost a half to 95.5 bid.

Meanwhile the China property space was mixed, with the Country Garden 2018s shedding a point to 95 bid, while the recently issued Agile 2017s were unchanged at 95.75. The resignation of Pacnet’s CEO had a positive impact on the company’s outstanding 2015s, which added two points to a 99.5 bid.

Meanwhile another piece of corporate input, the placing on negative watch of MCC onto negative watch by S&P left its due 2016s unchanged at a Treasuries plus 440bp bid. The company is rated Baa2/BBB- by Moody‘s/S&P.

The recent rally in the China oil complex petered out, with the CNOOC 2022s out by 3bp to a plus 216bp bid, while the Sinopec 2022s added 5bp to a plus 209bp bid.

