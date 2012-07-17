ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Defensive tone before Bernanke; Temasek strong

HONG KONG, July 17 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned defensive ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s semi-annual congressional testimony later in the day with the recent rally also providing an excuse for profit-taking.

The broad market was wider ahead of Bernanke’s view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day, with expectations of stimulus from China also staying high after data showed foreign direct investment inflows fell 3% in the first half of 2012.

The iTraxx IG series 17 was last seen at 165/167 wider than Monday’s low print of 163bp.

Newly sold bonds from Singapore sovereign fund Temasek made a solid debut after a tight pricing, reflecting solid demand from central banks. The 2023 bonds traded as tight as 95bp before easing to 96/97bp.

The 2042s traded as tight as 88bp as investors snapped up a rare long-dated triple A bond. The two issues were priced at 100bp and 95bp over US Treasuries.

“We see value at the back-end of the curve in investment grade. We think the play for duration will continue and flatten the interest rate curve,” said a Hong Kong-based fund manager referring to the 10- to 30-year part of the curve.

“There is very little paper in that maturity bucket in Asia, so it will be well-supported.”

Sun Hung Kai bonds due 2016 are trading at a spread of 250/225 versus yesterday’s 250/230 and its bonds due 2022 are at 270/260 against 275/250 as selling in the paper abated. Yet, the current spread levels are still wider than the 233 and 260 levels seen before bribery charges were brought against the billionaire Kwok brothers, controllers of the company.

Its shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday after a 15% underperformance against the benchmark index. In spite of the overall positive tone, sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Philippines were hit by profit-taking following a month-long rally.

Philippines 2037 fell a point to 115 and the Indonesian 2042 eased to 107.625 from Monday's 108.25. For a graphic on the year to date performance of the Philippine cash bond curve click on link.reuters.com/ber49s

South Korean corporate paper also faced some selling pressure on account of supply expectations with names like SK Innovation and Hyundai Motor talked about as potential issuers.

The KEXIM 2022s were last traded at 180bp over and NACF was at 195bp, about 2-3bp wider in the day. Still, they remain some 60-70bp tighter than the wide levels seen last month.

High yield bonds were better supported with decent two-way flow. Stimulus expectations and supply concerns kept the market balanced.

Traders said there were volumes in names like Shimao, Agile and Longfor in the China property sector, with some trades also reported in Vedanta. Agile Property due 2017 is trading around 101.25/101.75, in the same context as yesterday’s 101/102.

“There is no clear direction, there is a lot of cash in the system and people are waiting for new issues. We need to see how those new deals perform,” said a high yield trader in Hong Kong.

Winsway was a bit of an underperformer after the company said it is expecting to record a loss for the first half of the year compared with a profit a year ago. Its bonds were half a point lower at 95/96.

This is yet another profit warning from the Chinese corporate sector with the earnings season seen unveiling the impact of the slowdown reported earlier by the world’s second biggest economy.

In a stock exchange filing the company said the downbeat performance was due to lower prices, a fall in demand, higher financing costs and lower inventory levels.

But analysts said the downside to Winsway’s bonds was limited and the next move could be higher after an expected approval of a 29.9% stake purchase by state-run Chalco.