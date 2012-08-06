ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten after ECB, NFP; High yield outperforms

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened to new four-month lows amid heightened expectations of monetary easing in Europe and after better US jobs data stoked appetite for risky assets.

High yield bonds outperformed their investment grade counterparts amid expectations for the US Federal Reserve to do more to stimulate growth and that a new round of bond buying will keep alive the search for yields. The new KOFC 2017s are trading tighter at 178bp/168bp with the wider bid-offer spread indicating thin flows in the market.

Chinese oil giant Sinopec’s 2022s are trading at a steady 140bp/136bp after it announced a re-tap at a spread of 155bp. Its peers saw a 5bp tightening despite the spectre of supplies in this acquisitive sector with the CNOOC 2022s at 150bp/135bp over US Treasuries.

Cash bonds in the investment grade sector were 5bp tighter and CDS spreads were also tighter by 5bp. But the liquid benchmark index outperformed, moving in 6bp-7bp.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was last seen at 152bp/154bp off the early level of 151.5bp/154bp struck in early trade as Europe opened on a slightly sceptical footing. The FTSEurofirst 300, the German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 indices all opened lower after slightly negative headlines out of Germany.

Politicians in Germany’s ruling centre-right coalition have expressed renewed concerns about an increased role for the ESM, which is at the centre of a court case after the German parliament approved it in basic form.

”We are seeing central banks being much more active in managing the crisis and the incidence of event risk is subsiding in Europe.

A lot of fund managers are still getting inflows, dealer positions are light so I think in this relatively stable market, prices will only going higher,” said a fund manager based in Hong Kong referring to the ongoing shift in portfolio allocation towards emerging market assets.

High yield bonds were higher by 0.5-0.75 of a point, outperforming the investment grade segment with most of the activity focused on the Chinese property and cement sector.

Shanshui Cement 2017s are at 103.25/104, Agile 2017s are at 103.5/104.25 and Country Garden 2018s at 103.5/104.25.

The biggest rally was in Vedanta’s bonds which are up by a point. The 2016s are at 96.75/97.75 and the 2021s are at 95.5/96.75.

Last week, the Indian miner’s rating outlook was raised to positive from stable by Fitch and an upgrade could take the BB+ rated borrower to investment grade category.

Investors are also coming back into Indonesian coal credits after the recent bout of profit taking with the Adaro 2019s indicated at 107/108 and the Bumi 2017s at 102.75/103.50.

There has been very little flow in the new China Fishery bonds after their debut last week. The bonds which have traded below reoffer for most of the part were indicated at par on Monday.

Fund flows into emerging market credits have remained positive despite the recent volatility and this is expected to keep issuance activity high even in the traditionally quiet summer weeks.

EM debt hard currency flows remained positive for the eighth straight week in the week to August 1 and year to date new subscriptions are now USD12.7bn, according to EPFR Global. The overall emerging market bond fund inflows rose to USD783m from USD393m, with year to date inflows now at an imposing USD18.36bn.

Still fund managers are keeping their bias towards high yield as the bonds have outpaced investment grade bonds both last month and in the year to date.

The JP Morgan Asia Credit Index showed total returns of 3.16% for high yield in July versus 2.24% for the investment-grade sector. Year to date it is up 12.49%, versus 7.55%.

“Asian high yield market outside Chinese property has lagged the rally, so there is value in those credits,” said the Hong Kong based fund manager after high yield funds attracted USD1.4bn inflows in the week to August 1 taking the four week cumulative to USD7.6bn.

“If the flows continue, macro picture stabilises, there is room for high yield to outperform. US Treasury yields are very low and I don’t foresee them going lower in the near term so high yield will outperform investment grade for the moment.”