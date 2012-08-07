ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spread tightening continues in supply starved market

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads contracted to new lows as the absence of supplies and light dealer positions exaggerated moves with sentiment remaining upbeat on expectations the European Central Bank may resume buying longer-dated Spanish and Italian bonds.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 breached the 150bp mark for the first time in four months as it traded at 147bp/150bp, the lowest since end-March. The spreads received a late boost tightening of about 1bp from the morning as Europe opened with the The FTSEurofirst 300, the German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 up by 0.5%-1.2%.

“The markets are very strong. Its summer time, liquidity is not great and there is a general move into risk after the developments in Europe,” said a Singapore based trader.

Sinopec’s reopening of its 2022 bonds went off very smoothly even after the borrower sold it at a reoffer spread tighter than initially expected, indicating the market’s hunger for paper.

Asian issuers of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds have already raised USD86.4bn in the year to date, already in excess of the previous record of USD83.4bn. Still that has not satisfied all the investors as more funds have started to increase allocations to higher-yielding assets.

EPFR Global data shows year to date inflows into high yield of over USD43bn 130% of the existing full-year record.

“There isn’t much supply to satisfy the market and the more it squeezes, the more it forces others into the trade. We will probably remain like this next couple of weeks,” he added referring to the supply drought.

New bonds from Sinopec traded as tight as 143bp/141bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 145bp, 10bp tight to initial price guidance, even though some bankers felt the issuer had left 3bp on the table for investors relative to fair value.

While the technicals remain supportive across the board in the investment grade sector, the support in high yield was very subjective and on a name by name basis.

Sound Global debuted on a weak note after it raised USD150m in a deal priced at 12%, tighter than its similar rated peers like KWG, trading at 12.5%. The issuer pushed through its offering after it doubled the private banking rebate to 50 cents with that investor group accounting for 24% of the issue.

The bonds traded down at 99.25/100 out of the box.

Bonds from Standard Chartered fell across the board with the Hong Kong branch-issued 2020s wider by 30bp and the UK branch perpetuals down several points following accusations by a US regulator that the bank violated sanctions against Iran and the threat of loss of its New York licence. For a graphic on the HK banking space spreads please click on r.reuters.com/hah89s

Analysts say the most likely scenario would be a stiff penalty with some chatter of a figure of around USD300m doing the rounds.

“The loss of its NY would licence would be embarrassing for SCB and would limit its scope of business; our best guess is that a more likely outcome is a hefty fine and some senior management at SCB stepping down to take responsibility,” said CreditSights analysts in a report.

The sovereign segment was quiet with Manila out due to a weather-related closure. Still investor enquiries were suggesting hunger for duration with Indonesia 2042 up by a quarter of a point at 113.875/114 and Philippines 2037 steady at 117.50.

In high yield flows were light although levels were flat to a quarter point higher with some outperformance by second tier property names like Evergrande. Its 2015s are up at par from 99.625.

“Large cap trades have had a significant rally - Shimao, Agile, Country Garden and the spread differential over second tier names like Evergrande, KWG and Kaisa have widened,” said Nomura analyst Agnes Wong.

"If the rally continues, we would expect the second tier to outperform. Evergrande is a liquid name so it will benefit from its strong technicals. We do not see any fundamental changes here." For a graphic tracing the gap between Evergrande and Country Garden 2015s please click on r.reuters.com/xeg89s

Shimao’s 2016 edged 0.5 point higher to 97.50 for a yield of 8.7% after the company announced its July sales had risen 22% in value and 59% in floor space area terms from a year ago. This follows a 90% jump in June and a doubling in May. The company has now achieved 86% of its annual target.

But analysts say valuations are stretched for the developer with a USD400m loan due for refinancing in May next year, an indication of supply pressures ahead. For a graphic on the performance of the three Shimao bonds please click on r.reuters.com/jeg89s