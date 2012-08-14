ASIA CLOSE: IG trades sideways, HY holds up, market lacks direction

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (IFR) - Asian markets were a bit aimless today amid lack of liquidity in the secondary and more importantly an absence of investor resolve on which side to take. As investors wavered, so did the direction of the market.

Investment-grade credits, for instance, started the day weaker with the Asia iTraxx IG 17 CDS index opening some 2bp wider, on the back of a negative session in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial index ended 0.29% down.

However, later in the day one or two bullish trades squeezed the index, which was offered as tight as 148bp, just to widen back out to 150bp-152bp at the end of the Asian session.

There was little to write home about in terms of actual trades though. Most of the movement was screen-jockeying and traders updating their spreadsheets as bids popped-out on the screens.

“Liquidity is sapped and there is not much direction to the market,” summarized a strategist in Singapore.

Investors seem to be stuck in quagmire, unable to raise cash for fear of missing out yet again on a rally but also unwilling to commit further capital to existing positions as economic data continues to disappoint.

India provided the latest sign that the world economy is decelerating as it reported inflation of 6.87%, some 50bp below the median expectation of economists surveyed by Reuters.

As they fret over what to do, the only unanimity seems to be Asian high-yield, which has remained in favor even on weaker days. Today, yet again, high-yield credits generally outperformed investment-grade with many of the names up by USD2-USD3.

Even on that front, however, investors are turning a bit more cautious and limiting their new investment to names that seem in better situation.

Today, for instance, the 2016 bonds of Texhong rallied USD3 to 90.00/91.00 after the company reported better than expected results. Yanlord’s 2018s gained only 50ct to 100.00/101.00 because the market had already been betting on the company’s good results.

Elsewhere, the new issue of IOB came under pressure in the afternoon as the new deal of ICICI Bank saw some investors flipping out of yesterday’s transaction to buy into ICICI Bank’s new bond. IOB, which had traded as tight as 398bp over after pricing at 405bp yesterday, ended the day quoted at 400bp/405bp.

It still looks pricey compared to the 425bp that ICICI Bank is offering, especially since the latter is a better credit. However, ICICI Bank is likely to tighten its deal later.

