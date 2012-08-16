ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indian banks continue to gain in short session

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Recently issued bonds by Indian lenders continued to tighten in the secondary market in a short session in the Asian credit markets.

Traders went home early today as Hong Kong desks closed shortly after lunch because of a typhoon warning and the lack of liquidity had others in the region packing not too long after.

Still, the morning session was enough to squeeze spreads on Indian bank bonds a bit tighter with all of the bonds issued this week ending some 2bp tighter, including the new 5-year USD350m printed by the Union Bank of India yesterday. That bond closed in line with 2017s of IOB and ICICI Bank at 388bp-390bp.

In spite of logging supply of USD3.35bn in the past four weeks, Indian bank bonds outperformed the wider market today as the iTraxx IG ex-Japan 17 index ended almost unchanged at 148bp as did most of the investment grade bonds in the market.

In fact, traders reported retail and fast money accounts being better sellers of bank bonds from other parts of Asia as well as for some of the more liquid investment-grade bonds in the region.

As a result Cina 5-year CDS also came under pressure and ended the day 1bp wider. The sole exception was Noble group, which saw its bonds gain about USD1 across the curve as some real money accounts came in buying.

Elsewhere, the recent trend in high-yield of circulating out of Chinese property and into industrial names continued today, though flows were so slim that it could hardly be used as evidence of a wider movement.

Yet, even as some accounts sold their property bonds to reinvest in industrial names that may be looking undervalued, there were buyers on the street for those names being offered.

Hence, credits as Agile, Country Garden and Evergrande saw two-way flows and ended mostly unchanged.

If investors have recently started to pile on to industrial names, the main exception today was West China Cement, which saw its bonds lose some USD2 after it reported a steep drop in profits. The 2016s were last traded at 85.50.

