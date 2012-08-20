ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Spreads tighten on ECB hopes, caution on QE3

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (IFR) - Improved risk sentiments in Asia today tightened credit spreads marginally amid sustained hopes that the European leaders will boost progress in resolving the region’s debt crisis. The market is building on recent gains made late last week, and prospects of the ECB intervening in the peripheral bond markets gave a kick to risk appetite although some Asian markets were closed for the Eid-al-Fitr holidays.

The itraxx investment grade series 17 is trading 2-3bp tighter at 146/148bp, slightly tighter than the morning levels as European credit markets opened on a risk on mode.

The benchmark, however, has been straight-jacketed in the 146-150bp range much of this month, reflecting the continuing concerns that are holding back full-fledged optimism. Among these are the growth outlook for the region, supply concerns and the possibility of monetary stimulus from global central banks. Traders are growing nervous that the rallies in Asian credits are quickly closing the gap with the European index.

“The Asian index looks expensive versus Europe,” said a Hong Kong-based trader. “Historically, it has traded wider and at current levels, it is very close to or trading through the European Main. Even though it is justified on fundamentals, it is not on liquidity and technical basis.”

That makes the Asian iTraxx index vulnerable to any selloff in Europe, in which case it would underperform.

Credit markets in the region are eyeing the pipeline of debt offerings after the rash of issues from Indian banks last week, all of which are trading tighter than reoffer.

Union Bank 2017 is trading at 385/380bp over US Treasuries after its USD350m Reg S deal was priced at 390bp, while ICICI 2018 is indicated at 380/375bp after the USD750m 5.5-year deal was sold at 400bp.

Indian Overseas Bank, which sold 5.5-year bond at 405bp in a USD500m raising, is seeing the 2018 bond trading at 389/386bp, showing that the markets have ignored rating agencies’ warnings or adverse comments from rating agencies.

That seems to be the norm for several bonds, including those from South Korea’s GS Caltex and Agile Property which are trading steady despite downbeat comments from Moody’s on their recent weak earnings. Earlier in the day, Moody’s Investors Service said GS-Caltex Corporation’s weak operating result for 1H2012 was credit negative, and sustained weak operating performance would put pressure on the company’s credit profile, given its low buffer against a market downturn.

It did add however that the performance would not immediately impact its Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook, and to prove it right, GS Caltex bonds due 2017 were steady at around 210/190bp, although traders say the bonds are illiquid and may not be very sensitive to such comments.

Another credit criticized by Moody’s was Agile Property, which announced falling gross profit and its flat revenues. “Agile’s financial profile weakened in 1H 2012 as a result of the slowdown in revenue growth, the squeeze in its profit margin, and the increase in borrowings to pre-fund maturing debt,” it said in a statement.

But the developer’s bonds traded slightly better at 102.5/103.5 as stronger property credits are being favoured after a weekend report which showed China’s home prices rose for a second month in July.

Indonesian coal mining credits are also holding up . Adaro 2019s are trading firmly, at around 107/.5/108.50, while Bumi and Berau rebounded from last week's levels as investors felt the sell-off was overdone. For a graphic showing the relative yields in the Indonesian coal sector click on r.reuters.com/jah22t

Bumi 2017s are up a quarter point at 100.75/101.25 and the Berau 2017s are hugging the par with indications of 99.75/100.50, also a quarter point higher.

Issues in Asia ex-Japan have hit USD88.5bn in the G3 space this year, easily topping 2010's record of USD83.4bn. For a graphic on primary markets please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

While this has been helped by fund flow - the latest EPFR Global data showed USD586m of new money rolled into emerging market bond funds in the week to August 15, taking the four week cumulative to USD2.5bn - there is no guarantee this will continue. In fact last week was a drop from the previous week’s USD720m.

“I am a little concerned that if the economic data in the US improves a little bit, it is less likely the Fed has a reason to act as aggressively as it has historically. What is the probability of QE3 and the Fed expanding its balance sheet? I don’t think its a certainty they will forge ahead,” said the Hong Kong based trader.