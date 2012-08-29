ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: South Korean bonds lag broader market

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (IFR) - South Korean financial sector bonds were weaker while the broader market was flat amid some profit-taking and supply pressures.

Securities like KEB 2017s and Hana Bank 2017s are 2-3bp wider at 178/164bp and 143/135bp respectively following talk that Korea Development Bank has hired six banks to lead a dollar bond.

Most bonds from Korean lenders moved even more, by some 3-7bp amid some profit-taking. They had rallied strongly in recent days after Moody’s upgraded South Korea to Aa3.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was unchanged in the 149/151bp context as the market speculates on the possibility of sovereign bond purchases by the European Central Bank. Investors were also waiting to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will hint at new quantitative easing measures at Friday’s Jackson Hole gathering.

“We are already trading quite tight - I don’t expect too much more tightening with macro headwinds hurting corporate performances and credit metrics having peaked,” said Frankie Tai, Invesco fund manager. “Even if we see very strong quantitative easing from Europe and US, the tightening will be offset by issuance flows from borrowers across the region.”

Newly sold bonds from Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest Internet company by revenue, were caught in volatile trade amid questions whether 5.5 years was too long a risk to take on a technology company.

The Reg S/144A bonds due 2018 were sold at a spread of 275bp over US Treasuries and traded as wide as 278bp and were offered as tight as 268bp. The final pricing was 25bp inside the initial guidance and came on the back of a USD6.27bn book.

Investors trimmed positions in Chinese property, the best performing sector of the year, amid wariness about any stimulus measures or monetary easing. The sector is a high beta play and the weak sentiment in equities also weighed on it.

Evergrande 2015s are down nearly a point at 98 and Shui On 2015s are trading in the 103.125/103.25 context, lower by half a point. Late on Tuesday, Evergrande, owner of China’s largest land bank, reported flat earnings but its gearing ratio rose to 96.1% In end-June from 68.9% at the end of 2011.

Bonds from Indian banks are seeing buyers tiptoeing back after a recent sell-off which saw them widen by 10-15bp. State Bank of India’s 2017s and ICICI 2018s both tightened by 2-3bp as some investors felt the bonds had factored in too negative a picture of Asia’s third largest economy.

India releases its GDP data later this week (Friday 0530 GMT) with expectations of 5.3% growth in the June quarter sequentially unchanged and the slowest pace since 2003.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)