ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Tone cautious as stimulus doubts persist

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on Monday reacting to the weak economic data out of China. The itraxx investment grade index series 17 traded 2-3bp wider at 155/157bp before paring losses.

China’s official factory purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. It was the first time since November 2011 that the number had fallen below 50, the mark that separates expansion from contraction.

While some analysts are hopeful about central bank support in China after the world’s second largest economy reported weak manufacturing data, the likelihood is that aggressive stimulus measures will be put on hold with the employment picture far from grim.

Initially Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s Friday comments stoked some enthusiasm about stimulus support but that optimism faded quickly with no evidence of any concrete steps.

“Bernanke was kind of expected - you talk things up a bit and say you have the gun and ready to use it and not actually commit to anything,” said a Singapore-based trader who said the market was in retreat mode after no specific measures were taken. “But the China slowdown is the more pressing issue for everyone at the moment,” he said.

The China corporate sector, already under pressure on supply concerns, suffered further following the data release. CNOOC 2022s are at Treasuries plus 151/144bp, CNPC 2022s are at 160/145bp and Sinopec 2022s are at 150/140bp. The recently sold COSL 2022s are at 179/174bp versus Friday’s 175/170bp.

Cash bonds from Indonesia and Philippines rose in price, tracking the gains in US Treasuries. Indonesia 2022s traded at 103.125 and the 2042s at 111.75 about USD0.25-USD0.50 better. Philippines 2021s traded as high as 110.75, a gain of USD0.25.

Indian banks were stable after the country’s GDP growth in the second quarter was better than expected sparking some optimism. ICICI 2018s are at 391/386bp over US Treasuries and State Bank of India 2017s at 354/350bp above. The bonds have tightened marginally from last week’s wides and continue to trade inside their reoffer levels at which they were sold in August.

But other names like Axis and UBI at 415bp and 410bp, are some 20-25bp off their reoffer levels as investor’s preference for bigger names in that sector remains strong.

The market remains conducive to supplies with an announcement of a bond offering by PTT Chemical having little impact on its 2021s, indicated at 235bp above.

September is expected to be a busy month with issuers looking to add to the record tally of USD90.6bn in the year to date. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

Investors expect flows to remain strong enough to offset any supply pressures, with latest data showing USD455m of additions to emerging market bond funds, taking their YTD total to over USD32bn.

“We keep seeing flows come in but there is more in the pipeline as well. We expect the broad trading range to hold, there is nothing to suggest investors should become defensive. The yield chase will continue, with low growth and rates staying muted,” said Endre Pedersen, fund manager with Manulife Asset Management.

“We still have a long way to go before we feel corporate spreads are not compensating adequately. Asia is getting expensive but is still attractive relative to the developed markets.”