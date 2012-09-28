ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Firm on China stimulus hopes, favourable technicals

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm on Friday with hopes flying high that Beijing would follow in the footsteps of other major central banks with new monetary stimulus to boost the world’s second biggest economy.

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18 tightened to 134/136bp, compared to 138/140bp yesterday, with new issues showing mixed trends.

Financial markets in the region are abuzz with talk that China would be the next to support its economy after the United States, Europe and Japan unveiled plans to prop their economies.

“We still expect more monetary stimulus from China despite any potential inflation pressure going forward,” said Sean Chang, Baring Head of Asian Debt.

“The China authorities should react to the weakening domestic economy and there should also be further policy implementation from PBoC in response to the synchronized slowdown in the global economies.”

The positive tone was also seen in the flows to emerging market bond funds, which remained positive having received net inflows of USD1.13bn in the period to September 26. This was the third consecutive week that EM bond funds saw net inflows of more than USD1bn.

In spite of that, analysts said investors are getting picky and showed the markets are far from being frothy. They expect the next leg of the rally to be triggered by the actual bond purchases by the Fed and ECB according to their respective stimulus programmes. In a clear sign that investors are picking their bets, new issue performance was mixed in the session.

The new BOC Aviation bonds due 2017 are trading tight relative to re-offer. They traded as tight as 216bp over US Treasuries before widening back to 227/225bp, still tighter than the 235bp level they were sold at.

But the China Resources Cement deal is trading flat to weak compared with its reoffer. The 2017s, carrying a guarantee from DBS Bank, is indicated at around 160bp, wider than the 155bp re-offer. This is in contrast with the other credit enhanced bond sold this week.

Doosan Infracore 2017 that is guaranteed jointly by Korea Development Bank (40%), Woori Bank (40%) and Hana Bank (20%) is trading at 244/240bp compared with the reoffer of 265bp.

“It (Doosan) has a lot of local support compared with CR Cement,” said a Singapore-based fund manager. Besides, CR Cement was “priced to perfection” compared with Doosan which arguably left 25bp on the table for investors.

The high yield markets are well supported trading half a point higher on an average. Benchmark Agile 2017s at 104/105 and Country Garden 2018s at 108.75/109.75, remain significantly above par indicating investor preference for quality names.

Even lower rated new deals Roadking at 102.25/103.25 and Kaisa 101.5/102.25 are trading well since investors seem quite comfortable with the Chinese property sector.

The high yield primary market remains quiet with the market turning down issuers like Xacbank and China Hongqiao, which had coupon expectations of 9% and 11% that fell short of investor demands.

While this is being broadly lauded by most of the market, some traders are contrasting this with the tight levels of some of the weaker Chinese industrial names.

“These two things don’t square up - on one hand they are turning down 11% yields there are comparable bonds trading at 8-9% in the secondary market. They refused Hongqiao’s 11%, in the same breath they are merrily buying China Oriental at 8.5%. It doesn’t make sense.”

Elsewhere in high yield the Indonesian coal sector is trading steady with the Bumi 2017s at 77/79 and the Berau 2017s at 93.5/94.5.

Bumi Resources, the Indonesian coal miner accused of financial irregularities by London-listed Bumi Plc, a coal venture founded by financier Nathaniel Rothschild, promised it will act rapidly to resolve the matter.

“This story has legs - the bonds are now going to be headline driven,” said a high yield trader.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)