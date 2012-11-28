ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: CDB bonds rally in secondary, outperform credit spreads

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were focused on the newly minted CDB Leasing’s USD1.5bn dual-tranche today, as the bonds staged a robust rally and in the process pulled in the bank-guaranteed China space along.

The CDB 2017s, priced at 145bp over US Treasuries last night, continued to enjoy buying interest today and were quoted at 129bp in the late afternoon after widening slightly from the 125bp seen on the break. The 2022s, priced at 170bp, pushed inwards to 157bp, also just a touch wider from the 155bp indicated on the break.

The 13-15bp tightening was not that surprising given the huge books that the deal roped in (USD7bn for the five-year and USD9.5bn for the 10-year) resulting in the under-allocated investors going back into the secondary market to pick up more. The positive sentiments spilled into other bank-guaranteed Chinese papers.

ICBC’s Skysea, which was used as a comp for CDB, saw its 2021s tightened 10-12bp today from yesterday’s 182bp, while Cosco 2022s narrowed 15bp with bids heard at about 220bp.

“The CDB deal was very successful, backed by such a large book,” said one DCM syndicate banker. “It was a strong deal and it pushed in other comps. Market players wanted to be invested and moved into other bank-guaranteed notes to add to their portfolios.”

The China bonds outperformed the general secondary markets, which saw little trade volumes in the other segments, with the ICICI 2018s quoted at 335bp, just 5bp wider from yesterday.

Asian credit spreads were flat with the iTraxx IG Asia index unchanged at 113/115bp versus yesterday’s 114bp.

The only noteworthy activity seen in today’s markets was in Olam’s bonds. In response to Muddy Waters’ 133-page report that was released yesterday, Olam today put up a detailed defence which helped shore up its stock price.

Olam’s share price tumbled more than 6% this morning on Muddy Waters report, but recouped much of the losses by afternoon after it released its rebuttal.

But its bonds were still lagging behind the recovering stock prices. Olam’s US dollar 2017s were just a touch firmer at 86/88 from yesterday’s close of 87/88, supported by some short-covering. But its Singapore dollar bonds were more badly affected, with its SGD perpetuals down to 75 and the 2018s and 2019s at 85/87.

Its shorter-dated SGD bonds of 2013s and 2014s were faring better, quoted at 95 today.

