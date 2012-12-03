FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Risk-on remains intact, new issues perform
December 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Risk-on remains intact, new issues perform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Risk-on remained the modus operandi, with the market refusing to give up its recent gains, perhaps simply on the back of the fact that there has been a dearth of bad news on the macro front.

Even better than expected China PMI data for November, which came in at plus 50.6 versus 50.2 for October have managed to keep the stronger tone intact.

On an extremely quiet and lackluster trading day, the Asia IG index is closing slightly weaker, at 112bp/114bp, with the widening blamed by a regional syndicate banker on the 1% fall today in the Hang Seng, although with European equities opening in the green, the Asian open tomorrow promises to be stronger.

On the recent issue front, Friday’s perp from China Longyuan has performed decently and was last bid up at 100.125 from a par reoffer. Meanwhile recent deals from Cosco and CDB have done extremely well.

The Cosco deal backed by a standby letter of credit from CDB was last bid at Treasuries plus 225bp off a plus 250bp reoffer, while the CDB 2017s are in at plus 120bp from a plus 145bp reoffer and the 2022s in at plus 153bp from a 170bp reoffer.

Following the debacle at Olam thanks to a damning Muddy Waters research note the company’s 2017s have rallied up a point today, ahead of a planned shareholder initiative announcement. They were last bid at 85 on a point bid/offer spread.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com

