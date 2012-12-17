ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Fiscal cliff has room to take shine off Asian credit in illiquid market

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (IFR) - The market has been, as it would be reasonable to expect during the run-up to the Christmas holiday, deeply illiquid, with barely a trade registering on the screens. Still, in the context of the illiquid backdrop, debt could be vulnerable to high volatility, should the fiscal cliff uncertainty intensify and bonds get marked down by dealers.

As the market approaches the close, the Asia IG index is coming in unchanged at 109bp/111bp in very light volume.

There is some positive background noise in the form of a supportive Fed, fiscal cliff notwithstanding, and better macro data from China, with PMIs coming in better than expected, and proposals for easing foreign investment limits into China creating a positive tailwind.

Last week’s USD600m 10-year Global from China heavy industry company Zoomlion was last up at 98.625 off a 98.08 reoffer at the guided 6.25% yield mark. China’s improving growth backdrop will certainly boost the China industrials and property as a credit proposition, and there’s little doubt that the China credit space has had a remarkable year of recovery and looks in good shape in terms of issuance prospects next year.

The JACI has had a remarkable run since the May sell-off, rallying from the high plus 380bp watermark in early June, down to a plus 250bp low. This weakened up to the plus 280bp level in November, but since then the tone has been broadly constructive, with the index managing a 9bp rally over the course of last week. It remains to be seen whether low liquidity plus fiscal cliff pushes us out back to the November highs, but with a few more positive boxes getting ticked on the macro front and in the hope that the fiscal cliff will be avoided, sentiment is more risk-on than risk-off at this juncture.

