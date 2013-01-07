ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Hot start to 2013 continues as 4 deals go live - IFR

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - The start of the week has been marked by a raft of live deals, with the market continuing the somewhat breathless momentum with which it kicked off 2013 last Wednesday.

A number of positive boxes have been ticked to enable this auspicious start to the year to roll on, including the fiscal cliff resolution, better than expected non-farm payroll data released last Friday and a wave of new year cash being put to work, particularly from the private bank bid.Indeed the depth of the latter can be seen in the rumoured USD7bn PB bid which a proposed 7 NC 4 Reg S trade from Shimao Property has garnered, representing a hefty 70% of the total orders.

Meanwhile deals from India Exim, Sun Hung Kai and a tap from Lippo Karawaci are on the blocks, with all expected to price today.

January traditionally has been a busy month for Asia G3, with plenty of issuers looking to get deals out of the door early, and in this case looking to beat any uncertainty which might emerge at the end of February when the US debt ceiling must be raised for the country to avoid default. The Lunar New Year which kicks off on February 10 will also be a signpost which prompts issuance this month and early in the next.

For the deals in the market, the backdrop is as rosy as it gets, with the iTraxx IG index having pierced the 100bp level this morning and hovering just above it at 101bp bid. Meanwhile the Kaisa trade from last week was bid up last at an eye-popping 105, while the Country Garden 2023s were last up at 102.75.

If anything those prices reflect the underlying degree of caution exercised by syndicate managers in their pricing of the deals, and it’s interesting to see that the guidance iteration of the proposed Indian Exim 10-year from initial guidance of Treasuries plus 260bp down to plus 240bp this afternoon arguably put the trade at through the curve pricing.

