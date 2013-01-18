ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues recover on a break in supply - IFR

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - Credits were well-bid on Friday, a positive end to the week that saw a lot of volatility caused by heavy supplies in the primary market, particularly from the China property sector.

The iTraxx IG index was quoted around 108bp, slightly tighter than yesterday’s close of 109bp/110bp.

Agile had a bumpy ride in particular this week, with its new bonds trading weak at 97.85/98.25 this morning after pricing at par last Friday. But the levels were a recovery from a drop to 95.5 yesterday after KWG Property pulled its planned deal and Cheung Kong Holdings’ perp also sank on its debut in secondary.

The Cheung Kong perp was also pulled up, trading at 97.875 today after dropping to 96.5 yesterday.

After a general weakness in the China property sector earlier in the week, it looks like bidders are getting into the dips and pulling a few names up.

Shimao’s 2020 bonds were at 98.25/99, recovering slightly after falling from 100.375 on debut last week.

Guangzhou R&F’s 2020 bonds were also improving, trading up at 101/102 after pricing at par on Wednesday. It was around par on Thursday as well.

Country Garden’s 2023 bonds were trading at 102/103 after pricing at par two weeks back.

In the IG space, Export-Import Bank of India’s bonds were also tighter after widening during the week as investment grade spreads widened. The 2023s were quoted at T+206bp/200bp.

South-east Asian names continued to outperform and trading well since pricing. JG Summit’s 2023s were at 00.875bp/100.95bp, while Indika Energy’s 2023s were also at 101.80/102 after pricing at par on Wednesday.

Thai Oil’s 2023s were quoted around T+177bp/T+174bp while the 43s were at T+188bp/T+185bp.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com