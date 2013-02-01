ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors hope for respite with CNY

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - It had been building up for a while, but the excess supply seems to have finally gotten the best out of the Asian credit markets. This week saw indiscriminate selling as high-yield was impacted by poorly executed deals and investment-grade credits suffered from a spike in US Treasury yields. As a result, accounts are approaching the Chinese Lunar New Year in a much less bullish mood than they started the Gregorian calendar.

The story of the week, though, was the sell-off in perps. All of the bonds without maturity were heavily sold-off following a controversial bond by India’s Reliance Industries which led the way into bear territory.

The damage was such that a few real money accounts said they were picking up in the secondary perps that actually had fair coupons and solid structures. “The selling has been quite indiscriminate, it is even creating some buying opportunities,” said one portfolio manager for a large high-yield fund in Singapore.

If institutional investors were finding the occasional buy in the rout, the worst hit were private banking accounts. One PB manager said he had received a high allocation when Agile Properties priced its subordinated perpetual in early January and has been suffering since.

“I bought more when it dropped to 94.00 (hoping to make up for some of the losses), but this week it hit 90.00,” he said. Agile recovered later in the week, but still ended around 93.00, USD7 lower than reoffer.

As for Reliance, it only found support at 94.50. Even at that level, though, traders said buyers were mostly comprised of retail accounts. To be sure, two portfolio managers agreed that the perps were a buy around 96.00, given Reliance’s credentials.

But with several fast money accounts putting naked shorts for the bond at 97.00, institutionals were still waiting for the bond to settle before jumping in. That capped the bond’s recovery and it wrapped the week quoted at 95.00/95.50, still a far cry from the par reoffer.

If Reliance was being blamed for the bloodbath in the perp sector, Guangzhou R&F toppled the glass for high-yield. The Chinese property company reopened for USD200m a bond it had priced just two weeks ago.

The deal came right after a very successful transaction by Greentown, but had a negative effect on the sector. The problem was that when Greentown announced its deal, there was a rumour that this would be the last China property bond issued until the Chinese New Year.

And while investors accepted the idea of KWG issuing a new 2020 which redeemed its failed attempt at a perp, Guangzhou’s foray was too much. “After Guangzhou the market became rather mental,” said the high-yield manager.

Indeed, the bonds, which were tapped at 100.50, closed the week at 99.50. KWG was also dragged into the sell-off closing the week at 99.50, 50ct below reoffer, even though real money guys were saying they liked the terms on the bond.

If high-yield was pummelled, investment-grade did not have it much easier. The asset-class was badly hit by a spike in US Treasuries that started on January 25 after European banks said they would repay more of their LTRO loans than expected.

The news that Europe may be finally moving ahead sparked a risk rally that pushed the yield on the 10-year US Treasury 9bp wider to 1.96% that day, a level it has not pierced back since.

Further positive news in the form of the biggest rise in home prices in the United States in the past six years on January 29 pushed the benchmark through the key 2% level.

Along with Treasuries went the yield of investment-grade bellwethers, and Indonesia’s bonds ended the week some 12bp wider in spread terms. Philippines was rescued by local demand as usual and recovered some of the losses to end some 7bp wider in spread.

On the CDS front, Indonesia’s five-year ended the week at 144bp/149bp, some 15bp wider than where it started, while the Philippines wrapped around 105bp/110bp, 7bp wider.

The pain is not over yet for investment-grade, if traders and investors are to be believed. One fund manager in Singapore said she expected Asian high-grade to continue to underperform, especially if the nonfarm payroll numbers surprises to the upside. “The selling momentum will pick-up,” she said.

A trader in Singapore added that he expected the asset class to underperform even if the jobs number in the US is not that good. “Last year, whenever there was a spike in Treasuries, you would see private banking accounts come in to buy high-grade credits,” he said. “In the past couple of weeks they just keep on selling even when the Treasury yields rose.”

The high-yield manager hoped that a slowdown in the pace of issuance into the Lunar New Year will allow investors digest the recent bout of issuance and help the secondary recover a bit. “There has just been too much supply, investors need some time,” he said. However, he predicted that if junk bond prices do recover, it will start again in late February.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com