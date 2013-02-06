ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Better tone on the back of equity bounce, Thai credit in focus

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (IFR) - In the wake of a more constructive session in US and European equities yesterday, there was more of a risk-on bias in the Asian credit markets today. Flows were reasonable and there was some buying across the spectrum, with investors willing to nibble at China property names, according to a regional trader.

In a measure of the better tone the iTraxx IG index is looking to close out 2bp tighter at 114bp/115bp.Thai banks were in focus ahead of an expected deal from Thai lender Krung Thai Bank, although no trade is imminent. There was reasonable buying interest in Thai FIG names, with the sector roughly around 2bp tighter on the day.

Thai CDS contracted 2bp to 93bp/101bp. The Bangkok Bank 2022s were trading at T+175bp, Siam Commercial Bank’s 2017s were at T+172bp/62bp and Kasikorn Bank’s 2018s were at T+178/168, all 2bp tighter.

Meanwhile after a round of light buying yesterday from onshore accounts which pulled in the Philippines offshore curve, profit taking kicked in an the sector is trading off, with the RoP 2026s 14bp wider, and the 2032s and 2037s each 6bp wider. Dealers are gearing up for the Lunar New Year holiday and volume is expected to significantly slow over the next few trading days.

Investment grade issuance is expected to kick off the post-holiday period, with China oil majors and other SOEs rumoured to lining up chunky issuance.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com