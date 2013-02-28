ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Month-end buying lifts high-grade bonds

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (IFR) - Investment-grade Asian bonds rallied today as month-end buying added to the momentum from a positive overnight session in New York. The iTraxx Asia Ex-Japan IG index closed the day 3bp tighter at a mid-market level of 107bp, while spreads on some cash bonds were some 5bp tighter.

“The market is very technical right now, there has not been much issuance for a month so accounts are putting money to work in the secondary,” said one trader in Singapore, referring to bottled demand in Asian credit markets.

Traders reported special interest in short-dated Korean credits, while some long bonds, such as Doosan Heavy Industries’ perpetuals, have tightened almost 10bp this week. The upbeat mood also helped new issues perform, and last night’s new 5-year bond from Indian lender HDFC Bank was last quoted at 24bp/222bp, in from a 235bp reoffer.

The underperformer was Indonesia, which has been weighed down by looming supply. The sovereign has started roadshows for a two-tranche deal that could reach as high as USD4bn, if market chatter is to be believed. Both the 2022s and the 2042s ended the day unchanged at 108.50 and 103.50 mid-market, respectively.

Meanwhile, Philippines 5-year CDS tightened 5bp to close at 96bp/100bp. Chinese names were seeing good demand as well, but some of the recent issues such as China Railways and China Overseas Land were lagging the general market.

One trader in Singapore speculated that accounts were unloading these bonds in preparation for an expected uptick in supply from Chinese state-owned enterprises.

Trading was more subdued on the high-yield front, but there was still enough buying interest to push most of the bonds from mainland property developers up by some 50ct in price terms on average.

The outperformer was the new 5-year from Glorious Property, priced earlier this week at par. That bond was last quoted today at 101.75 mid-market. Evergrande’s 2015s also gained 50ct to close at 109.00.

The buoyant market was making for a promising outcome for the 7-year bond being marketed by Shun Tak. The rumour among traders and analysts was that the deal was well-supported and could even tighten from its current price talk of 6% area. The Reg S only transaction is expected to have a size of USD300m.

