ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten, volumes drop as NFP looms

HONG KONG, March 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were tighter on Tuesday but volumes were muted as investors prepared for the non-farm payroll data, to be released in the U.S. on Friday.

“The real-money guys are chasing new issues as there is more liquidity there, and if you do something wrong, suddenly you won’t be penalised too much, while in the secondary spreads are already too tight or bonds are illiquid,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The new bonds from India’s Bharti Airtel rallied to 101.25 after pricing at par on Monday. The 10-year deal attracted a massive $9.5 billion order book.

Krung Thai Bank’s 5.5-year bonds gave up morning gains and were seen at around T+156bp, wide to the reoffer spread of T+155bp, after tightening a couple of basis points in early trade.

Swire Properties’ 2020s were quoted at around 108bp over the 10-year Treasuries, roughly 5bp wide of where they priced on Monday. STATS Chippac’s new 2018s were trading around their par reoffer price.

On the high-yield front, Chinese property bonds recovered some of Monday’s losses. Road King 9.875 percent 2017s were at 106.5/107.5 after strong earnings.

Evergrande and Vanke reported sequentially weaker contract sales. Still, Evergrande’s 2015s were holding up, 25 cents higher in price terms at 109/109.5.

Still, analysts expected the rebound to be short-lived.

”Prices of high-yield property bonds have held up well following the announcement of the tightening measures, declining only 50 cents-$1,“ said Ryan Tsai, senior investment strategist for Greater China at Coutts. ”In the near term, we expect the new policy measures to continue to weigh on the Chinese bond market, reducing investor appetite for property bonds.

Bond prices may not stabilise until more clarity is provided by local governments in regard to the detailed implementation of these policy guidelines. A $2-$3 decline in prices for such high-yield corporate bonds looks likely in the near term.”

