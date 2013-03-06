ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New bonds notch mixed performances

SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - Asian bonds were slightly weaker in a thinly traded market today as a couple of new issues underperformed.

Traders said there were not many sellers in the market, although investors took enough short positions to move bond prices during the thin session.

“I can see US Treasuries moving back to the 1.9% range, and if it goes any wider from here, some people will position themselves ahead of sell-off,” a Singapore-based trader said.

Investors started today to prepare for a sell-off when the yield on the US Treasury moved up to 1.89%, a factor that could explain the softer tone in the market. However, few trades have been made ahead of the non-farm payroll numbers expected out in the US on Friday.

“People are starting to worry about fund outflows from the credit markets, ” said the trader.

That fear, however, is not shared by Nomura. It said in a recent credit note that Asia would benefit from the build-up of cash from regional cash inflows “that have shielded - and ought to continue to shield - the region from steady private bank outflows and limited support, particularly from the North American investors”.

Asian markets are also still digesting the recent surge in new issuance. The performance has been mixed so far. PCCW’s new 10-year notes were among the better performers.

The notes priced yesterday at 200bp over US Treasuries and were holding up well at 199bp/194bp today. “These bonds were quite cheap so they should get supported,” said another trader.

Bharti Airtel’s 2023 priced at par and were quoted today at 101.375 on the bid side, although they were about a quarter point off yesterday’s bid levels.

Other new issues, such as AIA Group’s two-part deal from yesterday, did not do as well. The 5-year printed at 110bp, the 10-year at 130bp.

Although the 5-year held steady at around 111bp through the day, the 10-year was quoted as wide as 145bp. Latest quotes had a wide bid/offer range of 132/145bp, suggesting that the paper was still finding support.

Swire Pacific 2020s were still hovering at 108 over the 10-year Treasuries, around yesterday’s levels and about 5bp wide of the issue spread. Krung Thai Bank’s 2018s were quoted at 159bp/154bp, a touch out from the 155bp issue spread.

In the China property segment, high-yield names were still holding up - Road King 2017s were higher at 107.4 mid-spread, up from 107 yesterday, while Evergrande 2015s stayed unchanged at 109/109.5.

While the bonds were mixed, credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx IG Asia index narrowing about 2bp to 104bp ahead of a roll into the next series due on March 20.

