ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues perform in relief rally

HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads narrowed today and new deals rallied on positive risk sentiment arising from US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s dovish comments.

Bernanke signalled the US central bank might not be as close to winding down its stimulus programme as markets believed. This came despite minutes showing half of the Fed policymakers thought the programme should stop before the end of this year.

As a result, the Asia iTraxx IG Index finished the day tighter, around 148bp/150bp compared with 157bp/160bp yesterday.

New issues rallied with Indonesia’s new 10.25-year bond reaching a high of 101.125 from 99.391 at pricing, while Mitsubishi Corp’s new 5-year bonds rallied to T+130 after pricing at T+150bp last night.

The performance of new issues gave further confidence to the market, prompting buying across the board.

“Everyone is forced to cover shorts. There are some real-money guys, but they are looking for more technical bonds, those that are not very liquid,” said a Singapore-based trader. “The others are retail guys looking to pick up the usual names.”

He added, however, that investors remained a bit skittish. “We are back to around 2.50% area on the 10-year Treasury and that’s where we were before the payroll number that sent the market down 2 points. So, yes, there is still caution,” he said.

Demand was seen for Korean bonds, which tightened another 5bp-10bp, as well as for corporate bonds from China, Thailand, India and Indonesia. China investment-grade property developers and Thai banks tightened 10bp-15bp and Indian banks ended 5bp-10bp narrower.

Traders said sovereign bonds from the Philippines were also trading up a point with the positive momentum.

Going forward, traders are monitoring the EPFR fund flow numbers, which will be out tomorrow, to gauge investor appetite after an improvement in last week’s data, which showed that redemptions from EM dedicated bond funds slowed.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com