ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China Korea CDS compression trade pays off

SINGAPORE, July 18 (IFR) - The market appears to be in the process of normalising in the wake of dovish comments from Ben Bernanke on the subject of QE tapering, with the Fed chairman yesterday testifying to Congress that any withdrawal would be data dependent. The iTraxx IG index was hit in size this morning, pulling in 8bp to 132bp/134bp coming up to the close.

Despite this apparent sea change, a Singapore trader has suggested buyers are still fixated on trying to pick up paper near the wides of two weeks ago and are reluctant to take new positions at the recently tighter spreads.

He said he thought the recent tightening was more on the back of shorts being taken off rather than significant outright buying, particularly in the China and Korea complexes.

The compression trade on China versus Korea CDS has been put on in size, with the spread between each sovereign’s CDS out at 30bp a few weeks ago, following the bank liquidity scare.

It has since tightened to plus 20bp, with China last at 95bp and Korea at 75bp, and profit taking on the trade seen today. Still, a regional CDS trader saw the spread as likely to go the plus 10bp in the medium term. China IG names were around one to 1.5 points higher today.

Meanwhile, the Singapore debt trader said he had been lifted in size on the HDFC due 2018s at Treasuries plus 230bp, or near the tights prior to the recent market rout.

He remains bullish on Indian credits, despite the ongoing liquidity tightening onshore and believes the recent curve steepening is a normalisation from what had been an excessively flat curve anyway.

