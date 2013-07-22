FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Korea Gas issuance plan re-prices curve
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Korea Gas issuance plan re-prices curve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 22 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for the most part, albeit with a broadly constructive tone, with the iTraxx IG Index marked 5bp tighter at the open to 126bp/129bp and that level holding towards the close.

The week is light on economic data, with earnings releases likely to be the only credit inputs and a stable Treasury backdrop providing little in directional input. Asia IG cash is around 3bp tighter today in slow trading.

The China/Korea CDS convergence trade is still being put on after being initiated at the plus 30bp and has come in another 2bp today with the respective quotes at 94bp/96bp and 76bp/78bp.

The PBOC’s decision on Friday to move towards a more market-oriented rates backdrop was generally seen as positive for the lending environment, as well as being likely to put a cloud on the shadow banking industry as deposit rates have room to go up.

China property was around a point to a half higher and the complex is benefiting from a lack of primary supply thanks to the PRC developers’ front-loading of issuance at the start of the year.

The CoGard 23s are up a point at 97 mid, while the Soho China 22s are a half better at 100.5 mid.

Meanwhile, the announcement from Korea Gas of a new 5-year Global at a cheap new-issue concession of around 40bp pulled out buyers of the company’s due 2017s, which came in 10bp to Treasuries plus 115bp/105bp in one of the most conspicuous pieces of secondary price actions today.

Pricing primary issuance remains a challenge, as evident in the secondary performance of last week’s 5-year from Multipolar, which is down 3 points from the par reoffer.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.