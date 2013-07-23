FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten further, Kogas rallies
July 23, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads tighten further, Kogas rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - Asian cash bonds tightened further as strong equity markets supported risk sentiment and the performance of the new 5-year issue from Korea Gas Corp highlighted that investor confidence was strong.

The iTraxx IG Index was at 126bp/128bp steady around yesterday’s closing levels.

Cash bonds traded tighter with the new Republic of Indonesia 2023s at 104.75/105.25 after being issued at 99.391 on July 11. The new Kogas bonds traded as tight as T+149bp this morning after pricing at T+168bp yesterday.

“The market is grinding tighter, but there needs to be some cautiousness, based on the flow data,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The Republic of Philippines 2021s were at 106/106.75, while the 2037s were at 110.25/110.88.

In the high-yield arena, we see the China property sector continuing to outperform up about 50 cents to a 1 point on the day.

Chinese industrial bonds traded lower 2 points on the day at 40/45, with China Oriental Group’s 2015s down 0.75 points at 97.50/99.50.

Kaisa’s 2020s were up 1.25 points higher on the day at 97.50-99, while its 2017s were up 0.75 points and 2018s were up 0.50 points.

“There was some initial selling when the 10-year Indian Oil deal was announced, but that has gone back to the same levels,” said another trader.

Indian Oil is marketing a 10-year bond at price talk of 6% area after Kogas successfully priced its bond yesterday on an order book of USD6bn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
